Maniratnam does it for Santosh Sivan

Ace cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Santosh Sivan had announced last year that he is making a bilingual film which has Manju Warrier playing the lead role in it.

The movie has been titled Jack n Jill in Malayalam while its Tamil title is Centimeter. Kalidas Jayaram and Nedumudi Venu among others essay pivotal characters in the project which is billed as a sci-fi flick.

Yogi Babu plays an important role in Centimeter; the role is enacted by Soubin Shahir in Jack n Jill.

Mani Ratnam has now unveiled the first look of Centimeter through the social media account of his production house Madras Talkies.

The veteran filmmaker also posted a video in which he wished success to the entire team and expressed happiness for having done the honours.

He said Santosh Sivan is coming up with his new film Centimeter soon.

Manju Warrier Yogi Babu and Kalidas have acted in the movie. I’m glad to have released its first look poster.