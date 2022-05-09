Sibiraj’s Range to release 13 May

Director Vinod DL’s Ranga, which stars Sibiraj and Nikhila Vimal in the lead roles will be outing theatres 13 May.

Producer Vijay K Celliah says, ‘ Ranga has come out really well. The first half of the film is a family drama, while the second half is an action thriller. The film has a social message, which is very relevant for today’s society.’

Ranga is a complete action-thriller. Sibi’s characterisation will be unique, says Vinod DL. Ask him about the title, he says, ‘The title is very apt for the scrtipt.

The film is about how a common man protects the people around him amidst struggles. and hence the title Ranga as Ranganathan is the kaakum kadavul.

Despite inclement weather conditions, major portions of the film were shot in Kashmir. Both Sibi and heroine Nikhila were supportive during the shoot’.

On his part, Sibiraj said, ‘It is one of the movie that is very close to my heart. All credit to my director and support rendered by my producer. Ranga will be an interesting watch’.

Music is by Rajeev Ram, who works predominantly in America.