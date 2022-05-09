CV Kumar going strong & steady

CV Kumar’s Thirukumaran Entertainment, a leading production house in the Tamil film industry, has successfully entered its tenth year. In its journey so far, Thirukumaran Entertainment has introduced 18 directors, 7 music composers, 10 cinematographers, 3 editors and many actors.

Thirukumaran Entertainment is currently bankrolling a rom-com titled ‘Kaalangalil Aval Vasantham’ as part of its tenth year celebrations.

Raghav Mirdath, who worked as an assistant director to director Priya V and has experience in writing for films and web series, is making his directorial debut by penning the story, screenplay and dialogues for the film.

Kaushik Ram makes his debut as protagonist through this film. Taanakaran fame Anjali Nair plays the heroine. Heroshini plays an important role.

The film also stars Varghese Mathew, RJ Vignesh, Anita Sampath, Swaminathan, Soundarya Nanjundan, Jaya Swaminathan and others.

Speaking about the film, the director said, Love is not just a male-female attraction towards each other but a beautiful feeling beyond that.

He went on to say, The focus of the film is on how post-wedding love evolves like a butterfly, travelling through the four seasons of rain, spring, summer and autumn. Filming has been completed and post-production work is currently underway.

Gopi Jagadeeswaran is the cinematographer for the film. Leo John Paul is in charge of editing, while music is by debut composer Hari.

Kaalangalil Aval Vasantham is produced by CV Kumar’s Thirukumaran Entertainment and directed by Raghav Mirdath.