Ashok Selvam’s Vezham to release soon

By debutant director Sandeep Shyam, will see him share screen with his Thegidi co-star Janani and Iswarya Menon.

Now, the team has completed the work on the film.

SP Cinemas, which has been behind films like Arulnithi’s K-13, the National Award-winning film Baaram and Harish Kalyan’s Oh Manappenne, has acquired the worldwide theatrical rights, including India, of this movie.

Ashok Selvan, Janani Iyer, and Ishwarya Menon are playing the lead characters, the others in the star cast include Raja Krishnamoorthy (Kitty), Sangili Murugan, and Marathi actor Mohan Agashe alongside a few more prominent actors.