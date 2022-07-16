Covid-19 deaths rising globally: WHO

Geneva : Be prepared for fresh COVID-19 waves, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan has warned, amid the onset of new variants that are more transmissible, immune evasive and growing concerns about greater hospitalisations. There is mounting evidence that suggests that Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5’ are infecting people who have been vaccinated. “We need to be prepared for these #COVID19 waves — each new #variant will be more transmissible & immune evasive — higher numbers infected will translate into greater hospitalisations & sickness. All countries must have a data-driven plan to quickly respond to changing situations,” Swaminathan tweeted. Countries must have a data-driven plan to quickly respond to changing situations,” Swaminathan tweeted on Thursday. She was tweeting in response to a Twitter thread by Senior Advisor at World Bank Group Philip Schellekens who said that “we are seeing a global U-turn in COVID-19 mortality. Following months of decline, it has started to rise again,” which did not come as a big surprise “given properties of BA.5, relaxed attitudes towards infection control and 3/4 of the world not being up-to-date on vaccination.”