Switch hit should be banned: Styris

Wellington : Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris has said that switch hit should be banned completely. Switch hit is one shot that still attracts polarising opinions, with some having the opinion that the shot gives undue advantage to the batters. Earlier this week, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had said that the batters should be adjudged LBW even if the ball pitches outside leg stump while trying to play the switch hit. Now, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris has said that the switch hit should be banned completely and the batter should not be able to change the position of his hands and feet.

Speaking on SPORTS18’s daily sports news show ‘SPORTS OVER THE TOP’, Styris said: “Well, I sort of gotta go back half a step here. I loved a lot of the points that Ashwin made. I completely disagreed with all his solutions. I actually think even though we just had some fun with the switch hit, I think the switch hit should be banned completely. There are rules for captains and bowlers in terms of where their fieldsmen can be, how many behind point, how many on the leg side, all of these things.”