Bank accounts: Huge win for EPS faction

Call it a success for EPS faction in the AIADMK. The banks have authorised Dindigul Srinivasan as party to act as a representative of AIADMK in monetary affairs. They have given approval for them to handle party’s finance. A few days ago, both EPS and OPS faction claimed that they are authorised maintain bank accounts of the party. Both sides submitted letters to banks to handle party’s accounts. Palaniswami wrote to the banks about the new treasurer Dindigul C Sreenivasa would be authorised signatory for maintaining all the AIADMK accounts.