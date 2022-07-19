WI announces squad for ODI series against IND

Antigua : Cricket West Indies (CWI) senior men’s selection panel on Sunday announced a 13-man squad for the three-match ODI series against India in Trinidad. The three ODI matches will be played on 22 July, 24 July and 27 July at the historic Queen’s Park Oval. They will be followed by a five-match T20I series from July 29 to August 7. The Selection Panel recalled experienced all-rounder Jason Holder, who returns to the squad after missing the Bangladesh Series to help manage his workload as one of the West Indies all-format players. Lead Selector, Desmond Haynes said in a statement: “As we all know Jason is one of the leading all-round cricketers in the world and we are happy to have him back in the team. He will be refreshed, re-energized and ready to go and we can expect to see his brilliance on the field as well as meaningful contributions off the field as well.” Haynes added: “We had a very