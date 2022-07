A day after banks authorised Dindigul Srinivasan (EPS faction) as party to act as a representative of AIADMK in monetary affairs, the High Court today ordered to hand over the key of the sealed AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah to EPS The building was sealed following violent protest on July 11 by the Revenue Department officials. It is seen as a huge setback for O Panneerselvam, who is on a battle with EPS over single leadership of the AIADMK.