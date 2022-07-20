More Lankan refugees arrive

Seven Sri Lankan refugees landed near Dhanushkodi in Ramanathapuram district on Tuesday seeking asylum here.

The fresh batch of refugees belong to two families from Jaffna and Trincomalee. They had fled the crisis-hit island nation and took an illegal ferry from Mannar in Sri Lanka around 3 am and landed near Dhanushkodi early on Tuesday, sources said.

Based on information that some Sri Lankan Tamils have landed at the fifth islet near Dhanushkodi, an Indian Coast Guard Hovercraft went to the spot and brought them to Arichalmunai from where they were sent to Mandapam marine police station for inquiry, Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai said.