MI, CSK owners buy teams in SA’s new T20 League

Reliance Industries, owners of five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited, owners of four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings, on Wednesday expressed delight over buying Cape Town and Johannesburg teams in South Africa’s upcoming new T20 League.On Wednesday, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced that Mumbai and Chennai expanded their footprint in global T20 Leagues by buying the Cape Town franchise, based at Newlands and Johannesburg franchise, based at Wanderers, in its new T20 League scheduled to be held in January and February 2023.The acquiring of Cape Town franchise by Reliance Industries comes close on the heels of the company acquiring a team in the UAE-based International League T20. “I’m delighted to welcome our new T20 team to the Reliance family! We are excited to take the Mumbai Indians’ brand of fearless and entertaining cricket to South Africa, a nation that loves cricket as much as we do in India!”