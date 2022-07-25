Fresh Covid cases in TN is now below 2K

Tamilnadu daily Covid-19 daily cases dropped below 2,000 and 1,945 new cases including one imported case from Andhra Pradesh. The total number of cases of Covid-19 in the State reached to 35,32,343.Chennai reported 419 cases and 207 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Chengalpattu. As many as 179 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Coimbatore.The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 5.8 percent in Tamil Nadu, after testing 34,173 samples in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR was reported in Tirupur (14.2 percent), Erode reported 13.9 percent, while Chennai reported 6 percent positivity rate was recorded in Tirupur.Meanwhile, the active cases of Covid-19 in the State stood at 15,409 currently. Chennai has a total of 5,043 active cases.