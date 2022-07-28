Covid cases decline in TN

New COVID-19 infections further declined to 1,803 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, and they included a returnee from the United States of America. The new cases pushed the tally to 35,37,895 till date, the Health Department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 38,032 with nil fatalities, a bulletin said here.

As many as 2,233 people recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,85,579 leaving 14,284 active infections.

Three districts accounted for most of the infections with Chennai seeing 396 cases, Chengalpattu 191, Coimbatore 169 while the remaining were spread across other districts. Tirupathur recorded the least with five new cases.

The State capital tops among districts with 4,589 active infections and overall 7,81,193 cases.