India logs 20,408 new infections

India saw a single-day rise of 20,408 Covid-19 infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,40,00,139, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday (July 30, 2022). As per the latest data, the active cases declined to 1,43,384 today. The death toll climbed to 5,26,312 with 54 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

A decrease of 604 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also reported 20,958 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,33,30,442, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.20 per cent.

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.48 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate stood at 5.05 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.92 per cent, the ministry said.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 203.94 crore on Saturday at 8 am, out of which 33,87,173 doses were administered in last 24 hours.

A total of 5,26,312 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,48,097 from Maharashtra, 70,451 from Kerala, 40,143 from Karnataka, 38,032 from Tamil Nadu, 26,308 from Delhi, 23,565 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,352 from West Bengal.