EPS, OPS faction attend EC meet today

The fight between O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami extended to Election Commission today. Interestingly representatives from both the warring factions took part in a meeting of Election Commission will take place in which discussion on various issues including linking Aadhar cards with Voter IDs took place.

A formal invitation was sent to all registered political parties to take part in the meeting.

Interestingly AIADMK was invited.

Both EPS and OPS factions named representatives for the meet. Former Speaker Pollachi Jayaraman and State Minister D Jayakumar appeared for EPS faction. Meanwhile, Kovai Selvaraj took part on behalf of OPS faction.

DMK was represented by Parandhaman and RS Bharathi. On behalf of BJP, Karu Nagarajan and Karate Thiagarajan were present. Congress was represented by Nawas and Damodharan. Members of both the Communist parties also attended the meet.