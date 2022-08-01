IMD predicts rain in TN till Thursday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated rain with thunderstorms in many parts of Tamil Nadu from Monday to Thursday.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is likely to lash Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Erode, Nilgiris, Dharmapuri, and Salem districts.

The IMD said that a cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu is the reason for the widespread rain in the state.

Winds at a speed of 40-50 kph are likely to prevail over the Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, South Tamil Nadu coast, and South West Bay of Bengal.