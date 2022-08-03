TN to unveil new Startup policy

Chief Minister M K Stalin said that the Tamilnadu government will soon unveil a new Startup and Innovation policy to encourage new startups targeting the socio-economic development of the State.

In the process he would ensure the involvement of new entrepreneurs and youth into the economic mainstream and also work towards achieving the USD 1 trillion economy, he said.

“My dream is Tamil Nadu should become the numero uno investment destination in South Asia. Development has been planned to ensure adequate representation of regions and districts in the State,” Stalin said while speaking at the Tamil Nadu Startups and Incubators meet here.

“The Dravidian model of governance aims at striving with the noble aim of making everything available to all,” he said. Since his government came to power, six investor conclaves were organised with an investment commitment of Rs 2.20 lakh crore, he said.

Previously, the Startup and Innovation Policy was launched in 2019 by the then AIADMK government for enabling the ecosystem for startups and make the State a global hub in the sector.