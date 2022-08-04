DMK blaming Centre, as it couldn’t fulfill poll promise: BJP

In a bid to conceal its inability to deliver upon its poll assurances, the DMK government resorted to blame the Centre on plethora of issues including fuel prices, BJP Tamil Nadu Chief K Annamalai claimed on Thursday.

He accused the State government of coming out with excuses for not implementing its election promises and said this was ‘unacceptable.’ “Since the last 6 months the Centre had reduced Rs 14.5 per litre petrol and Rs 17 for litre diesel, whereas the State had reduced a mere Rs 3,” Annamalai said.

The fuel prices were cheaper in neighbouring Puducherry and also in certain States such as Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, compared to Tamil Nadu, he claimed.

“How can the Central government be blamed for the DMK’s inability to fulfill its election promises?” Annamalai asked during a press conference here. The Tamil Nadu government should stop blaming the Centre and instead take steps to honour its poll promise of reducing the prices by Rs 5 and Rs 4 per litre petrol and diesel, respectively, and LPG price by Rs 100, promised in the run up to Assembly election last year.