Chinese-built Pak warship to dock in Sri Lanka, B’desh denies entry

Sri Lanka has allowed Pakistan’s Chinese-built frigate warship PNS Taimur to make a port call in Colombo while on its way to join the Pakistan Navy here on August 15 after the Bangladesh government denied it permission to dock at Chattogram Port.

The docking of the Chinese-made Pakistani warship at Sri Lankan port came days after Colombo urged Beijing to defer the visit of a Chinese research vessel at the strategic Hambantota port after India’ expressed security concerns.

The warship was to anchor outside the Chattogram port from August 7 to 10 on its journey from Shanghai to Karachi. The Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh denied permission to PNS Taimur as August is a month of mourning for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina whose father Sheikh Mujib-ur-Rehman was assassinated on August 15, 1975.