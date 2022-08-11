Freebies will prevent India from becoming self-reliant: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that selfish announcements of freebies will prevent the country from becoming self-reliant, increase the burden on honest taxpayers and prevent investment in new technologies.

The PM made these remarks while inaugurating the second generation (2G) ethanol plant in Panipat via video conferencing on World Biofuel Day on Wednesday. He said that the facility will be able to dispose of the stubble without burning it. Terming the ethanol plant just a beginning, the PM said that this plant will reduce pollution in Delhi, Haryana and NCR.

The Prime Minister said that people who have a tendency to avoid problems by adopting shortcuts for political selfishness can never solve the problems permanently. Those adopting short-cuts may get applause for some time and may gain political advantage, but that does not solve the problem.