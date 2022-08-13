I-Day fete at ITC Grand Chola

Chennai: ITC Grand Chola will host extensive and exciting activities at the hotel for guests and associates till 15 August 2022.

A press release said that a visual display of the tricolor of the national flag will light up the hotel façade for three days evoking a deep sense of patriotism and pride.

“The façade will be decked up for the three days symbolising enriching and responsible luxury experiences of Guests, Associates, Nation, and Mother Earth. Guests will savor the best of world cuisine at Madras Pavilion at just Rs 1947 per person for the Independence Day Special buffet. In special acknowledgement of the 75th year, we showcase an exclusive offer where only 75% of the bill will be charged if one of the members is a guest aged 75 years or more. Our guests can also enjoy a delectable meal in the comfort of their homes and pay only 75% of their bill when ordering through ITC Hotels App,” the release added.

The release further said that as part of social responsibility, children from a local government school will participate in an artistic initiative ‘Expressions’ and paint or draw their vision of ‘India in the Future’ in the hotel. These art works will be put on display for three days of the celebration.

Responding to the Government of India’s initiative of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, the accommodations for associates will also hoist the National flag on 15th August morning to commemorate 75 years of independence.