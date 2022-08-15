RSS celebrates I-Day in city

RSS Sarkaryawah, All India general secretary Dattareya Hosabale participated in 75th Independence Day celebration at East Tambaram, Chennai. He hoisted the flag and delivered key note address.

He expressed immense happiness in participating during the auspicious Amrit Mahotsav of this Bharat’s Freedom and hailed the Indians across the world, for enthusiastically celebrating this Amrit Mahotsav.

Har Ghar Trianga viz tricolor atop every house, every building, government building, private corporates including temples and other places have created a nationwide movement of intent patriotism, he said. Exchange of various ideas, videos, pictures in mainstream media and social media. He opined that, this has been so far unseen, unheard of enthusiasm in India’s Independent history and all are happy to participate in nationwide celebration.