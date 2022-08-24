Lanka bans import of 300 items of goods to stabilise economy

Sri Lanka has slapped a ban on the import of 300 consumer items like chocolates, perfumes and shampoos as part of the cash-strapped island nation’s bid to tackle its worst economic crisis triggered by the shortage of foreign exchange.

Sri Lanka is going through its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948.

The worsening forex crisis caused essential items shortages triggering massive public protests in the street since early this year that led to the ouster of the Gotabaya Rajapaksa government last month.

In a special notification issued by the Sri Lankan finance ministry, the ban was imposed on a total of 300 items including chocolates, perfumes, makeup and shampoo among several other products.