TN gets ready to celebrate Vinayaka Chathurthi

A festive mood prevails across the State as people gear up to celebrate Vinayaka Chathurthi. Markets are flooded as people flock in large numbers to buy pooja items. And Ganesha idols are being installed at various sizes and forms across all parts of the State.

After almost two years of Covid lockdown, festive mood is back for the occasion. Koyambedu market is abuzz with people coming in large numbers to buy fruits and flowers. However the prices of flowers are high, complain many. It is double the price for which we buy on normal days, they add.

However recent rains and less of stocks coming to market has led to price rise, say vendors.

Meanwhile temples are wearing a festive look and are getting ready to welcome devotees for the festival tomorrow. Special pooja and annadhanams are being organised at several places of worship.

Says Dhanushkodi, a resident of West Mambalam, ‘Happy to see a festive buzz after almost two years. COVID lockdown played a spoilsport on our celebrations. We are keen to celebrate big this year. But the rising prices of flowers and fruits are a cause of concern’.