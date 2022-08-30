India reports 5,439 fresh cases in last 24 hours

India recorded 5,439 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (August 30), the total recovery rate reached around 98.66 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,44,21,162.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 65,732, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 84,931.

A decrease of 19,199 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,779. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.70 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.64 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,38,25,024, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.