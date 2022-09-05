Bangladesh PM to arrive in India today on four-day visit

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will arrive on a four-day visit to India on Monday.Issues on top of the agenda are upgrading defence cooperation, expanding regional connectivity initiatives and establishing stability in South Asia.All eyes are set on Hasina’s first visit since the Covid pandemic began. During her visit, the Bangladesh Prime Minister will meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.She will also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on PM Hasina during her visit to New Delhi. Hasina is also likely to visit Ajmer Sharif.This upcoming visit will be her first visit after both nations’ bilateral relations touched their 50th year in 2021.Last year also marked the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence and the 100th birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of the nation. PM Modi visited Bangladesh in 2021.Maitri Diwas celebrations were held in 20 capitals around the world including Delhi and Dhaka. Prime Ministers of both countries have met 12 times since 2015.