TN rolls out Delhi model school plan

The Tamilnadu government inaugurated today the Schools of Excellence and Model Schools Scheme, which is broadly based on schools in Delhi with upgraded infrastructure.

In an event held at the state-run Bharathi Women’s College here, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the scheme in the presence of his Tamilnadu counterpart M K Stalin.

As many as 26 Schools of Excellence and 15 Model Schools are covered under the scheme, apparently in the initial phase.

‘Thagaisal Palligal’ and ‘Mathiri Palligal’ are the official Tamil names for the SoE and Model Schools.

Stalin launched the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammayar memorial ‘Puthumai Penn’ (Modern Woman) Scheme, under which a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 would be provided to girl students, who studied in government schools from classes 6-12, pursuing higher education.

Students pursuing bachelor’s degrees in the State-run as well as self-financing Arts, Science, Polytechnic, Engineering, and Vocational colleges are eligible to apply for the scheme. However, students studying through Distance Education and Open University aren’t eligible to avail this scheme

The upgraded infrastructure in state-run schools plan perfectly suits the DMK regime’s “Dravidian model,” which encompasses women empowerment and social justice. In April, along with Kejriwal, Stalin had visited government schools in Delhi and had praised the infrastructure in such institutions. He had then said his government would set up similar educational facilities in Tamilnadu and invited Kejriwal for inauguration following completion of work.