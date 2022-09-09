Kohli ends century drought

Star India batter Virat Kohli on Thursday ended a long wait before finally scoring his first century in nearly three years. Kohli, who last scored a century back in November 2019, scored an unbeaten 122 off 61 balls in the Asia Cup Super 4 clash in Dubai. While India might’ve failed to reach the final of the Asia Cup, Kohli’s return to form has been the biggest positive, especially with the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia next month.Prior to the Asia Cup, several current and former players had questioned Kohli’s place in the team at the showpiece event.However, with 296 runs in five matches, Kohli has surely silenced his critics.During the post-match presentation, Kohli, who won the man of the match for his blistering knock, said he was “shocked” how his knocks of 50s and 60s were labelled as “failures” during the time he was not scoring tons.”What actually surprised me was my 60s became failures, which was very shocking for me. I was batting pretty well and contributing, but it didn’t seem to be good enough,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.But as I said, God has blessed me with a lot of good times in the past, and that’s why I’m in this position where these things can be spoken about. I have absolutely no shame in admitting that God is blessing us all with everything in our destiny, we just have to work hard,” said Kohli.Kohli added that starting afresh after taking a break from the sport helped him rediscover his lost mojo.