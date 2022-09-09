Bollywood celebs mourned the demise of the longest-serving monarch of the UK, Queen Elizabeth II on social media.Actor Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of Queen Elizabeth II along with a note. She wrote, “What an incredible & truly celebrated life!!! She loved colors & lived every shade of it, in a single lifetime…The very embodiment of QUEEN!!! Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth ll.”Taking to her Insta stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a young picture of Queen Elizabeth II with a heart emoji.Anushka Sharma also posted the same picture of Queen Elizabeth II but in black-white. She captioned the picture, “Rest in Grace.”
Riteish Deshmukh also posted a condolence message on the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.
Actor Shilpa Shetty also extended her condolence. She posted a old picture of herself with Queen Elizabeth II along with a caption.She wrote, “What an incredibly inspiring journey your life has been! It was an honour to have been in such august company. REST IN PEACE QUEEN ELIZABETH II.”
Celebs mourn Queen’s demise
Bollywood celebs mourned the demise of the longest-serving monarch of the UK, Queen Elizabeth II on social media.Actor Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of Queen Elizabeth II along with a note. She wrote, “What an incredible & truly celebrated life!!! She loved colors & lived every shade of it, in a single lifetime…The very embodiment of QUEEN!!! Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth ll.”Taking to her Insta stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a young picture of Queen Elizabeth II with a heart emoji.Anushka Sharma also posted the same picture of Queen Elizabeth II but in black-white. She captioned the picture, “Rest in Grace.”