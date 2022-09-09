Celebs mourn Queen’s demise

Bollywood celebs mourned the demise of the longest-serving monarch of the UK, Queen Elizabeth II on social media.Actor Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of Queen Elizabeth II along with a note. She wrote, “What an incredible & truly celebrated life!!! She loved colors & lived every shade of it, in a single lifetime…The very embodiment of QUEEN!!! Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth ll.”Taking to her Insta stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a young picture of Queen Elizabeth II with a heart emoji.Anushka Sharma also posted the same picture of Queen Elizabeth II but in black-white. She captioned the picture, “Rest in Grace.”

Riteish Deshmukh also posted a condolence message on the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

Actor Shilpa Shetty also extended her condolence. She posted a old picture of herself with Queen Elizabeth II along with a caption.She wrote, “What an incredibly inspiring journey your life has been! It was an honour to have been in such august company. REST IN PEACE QUEEN ELIZABETH II.”