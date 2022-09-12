Japanese Night organised in city

The Consulate General of Japan in Chennai in association with the Japanese Language Schools in Tamilnadu organised the Japanese Night vol. 10 event at Rani Seethai Hall to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Japan-India Diplomatic relationship.

Consul General of Japan in Chennai Taga Masayuki inaugurated the festival and thanked the Japanese Language Schools for collaborating with his office and participating in the event to introduce the culture of Japan to the people of Chennai.

Japanese language school students from Chennai, Madurai and Karur showed their skill in dance, singing Japanese songs, drama and quiz.

Taga Masayuki along with the amateur Japanese musicians of the Chennai Karaoke Band mesmerised the audience.

Also Japanese violinist played Indian and Japanese songs