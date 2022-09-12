TN logs 431 Covid cases

Tamilnadu reported 431 cases of Covid, including one imported case from Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, taking total number of cases so far to 35,73,667.

The fresh cases in Chennai stood at 86, while 54 cases were recorded in Coimbatore and 37 in Chengalpattu. As many as 29 cases were reported in Erode.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 2.5 per cent, after 17,319 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 6.2 per cent was in Coimbatore and Ranipet.

Meanwhile, active cases in the State stood at 4,866 with the highest number of active cases in Chennai at 2,191. A total of 461 more people recovered, and the total recoveries from Covid reached to 35,30,763. With no more deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,038.