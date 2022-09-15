Kohli climbs to 15th place in T20 rankings

Dubai : Star India batter Virat Kohli has risen 14 spots to 15th overall on the ICC T20I batter rankings due to his efforts in the recently-concluded Asia Cup in the UAE. Kohli scored his first international century in almost three years — against Afghanistan — and scored 276 runs in the continental showpiece event.Kohli has some way to go before he is back into contention for the top ranking for T20I batters, but he is at least moving in the right direction now after returning to form during the Asia Cup.

The champion right-hander was the big mover near the top of the T20I batter rankings, with India team-mate KL Rahul (up seven places to 23rd) and Sri Lanka star Bhanuka Rajapaksa (up 34 spots to 34th) also making good ground on those players near the top.Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has also been rewarded for his dominant performances at the Asia Cup, while a new No.1 all-rounder has been crowned in the shortest format of the game.