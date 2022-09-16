OPS writes to Modi

Former AIADMK chief minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for including the ‘Narikuravas’ community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list.

In a letter to Modi, he said: “I am grateful for the decision of the Union Cabinet approving the long-pending proposal for inclusion of a nomadic tribal group in Tamil Nadu know as Narikuravar or Kuruvikkarar community in the list of ST enabling them to avail all the benefits and concessions”.

“It is pertinent to point out here that by this decision, the vision of ‘Amma’ (Jayalalithaa), who had made repeated requests to the Centre to include them in the list of ST, has been fulfilled,” he said adding that by this decision, it is proven that you are an embodiment of social justice.