Stay united, Sasikala tells AIADMK factions

Expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) VK Sasikala has said she will go to the party’s headquarters in Chennai when the right time comes. Sasikala made the statement in Thanjavur after paying tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Annadurai, on the occasion of his 114th birth anniversary.

After paying tribute to Annadurai, VK Sasikala interacted with the media and said that every faction of the AIADMK would join together. Talking about going to the party headquarters, Sasikala said, “When the right time comes, I will definitely go to the AIADMK HQ.”

When asked a question about Panneerselvam’s (OPS) statement calling for all of the AIADMK to unite together, she said, “OPS has spoken right and it is our intention that all of us join together and take the party forward. That is the desire of the cadres as well. Everyone will coordinate for this as well.”