Stalin is a puppet CM, says EPS

The main opposition AIADMK today held protests across the State urging the TN government to take back EB tariff hike.

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palanisami took part in the protest in Chengalpet.

Speaking on the occasion, Palaniswami said, ‘At a time when the Covid has derailed the lives of people, the DMK government has hiked property tax and electricity prices by manifold. It has affected the livelihood of all. The DMK had promised a lot in their manifesto. But they have not fulfilled anything’.

Calling MK Stalin as a ‘puppet CM’, he said, ‘Today the State is controlled by Stalin’s family. We have four CMs today. Stalin is powerless’.

He said the electricity tariff hike should be rolled back immediately.