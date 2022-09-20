TNCC backs Rahul for Prez post

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee on Monday adopted an unanimous resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to lead the party for the victory of secular, democratic forces in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

In the party’s state general council meet held here, a resolution proposed by TNCC President K S Alagiri, seeking Rahul Gandhi to assume the office of All India Congress Committee (AICC) President was passed unanimously.

“Proposing Rahul Gandhi as the AICC President, a resolution moved by TNCC President K S Alagiri was unanimously adopted in the TNCC’s general council,” the Congress’ TN unit tweeted.

The resolution urged that the AICC unanimously elect Rahul Gandhi as party president and showered praise on him for his Bharat Jodo Yatra considering people’s welfare, notwithstanding the tremendous physical strain.