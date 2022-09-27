SC notice to TN govt on Nalini plea

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government on a plea filed by Nalini Sriharan, serving a life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, seeking premature release.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna issued notices to the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government and sought their replies on the plea.

The top court also issued notices on the plea filed by R.P. Ravichandran, who is also a convict in the case.

Nalini has challenged the June 17 order of the Madras high court, which rejected her plea for early release and cited the apex court judgment ordering the release of co-convict A.G. Perarivalan.