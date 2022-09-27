TN CM approves ordinance to ban online rummy

Chennai, Sept 27: The Tamil Nadu Cabinet on Monday approved an ordinance to ban online gaming int he state. On getting the Tamilnadu Governor’s approval the ordinance would be promulgated in the State.

The development comes after the Supreme Court of India had issued notice on 10 September on a petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government challenging the Madras High Court’s judgment that had struck down the state’s ban on online gambling such as rummy and poker on cyberspace with stakes.

States like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka, have sought to prohibit games of skills. However, High Courts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, have struck down such amendments to legislations banning online skill gaming as unconstitutional.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had moved the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court’s order that struck down the Tamil Nadu Gaming and Police Laws (Amendment) Act of 2021 that banned playing of games such as rummy and poker on cyberspace with stakes. However, the HC had said that there was nothing to prevent the State from enacting a new law to regulate these games.