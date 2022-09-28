Prabhas’ Adipurush teaser to be out 2 Oct

Om Raut’s directorial ‘Adipurush’ starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh has grabbed the eyeballs since its inception. After a long wait, the much-anticipated teaser and poster of the film are set to be unveiled on 2nd October on the bank of Sarayu in the holy land of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The grand event will be graced with the presence of superstar Prabhas, Kriti along with the director Om Raut and the producer Bhushan Kumar.’Adipurush’ is an upcoming mythological movie. The film is Om’s new directorial venture after last year’s blockbuster ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’.The film is based on the epic Ramayana, showcasing the triumph of good over evil. This religious town in Uttar Pradesh is also the birthplace of Lord Ram, making the location much more relevant for this event. The poster, as well as the teaser, will reflect the scale of the film. Prabhas will reportedly play Ram in the movie and Sunny will be seen as Lakshman. Kriti is set to essay the role of Sita in the forthcoming film and Saif will portray the role of Raavan.Adipurush being the mega Indian film produced by T Series and Retrophiles , directed by Om Raut is a visual extravaganza slated to release on January 12, 2023 in IMAX and 3D. The film, which is slated to get a theatrical release on August 11, 2022, had started production back in February. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.