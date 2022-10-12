King Charles III to be coronated on 6 May, 2023

The Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III will be coronated on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the Palace said: “The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort.

“The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

The statement said that further details of the ceremony will be announced later.

Charles became the monarch when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on September 8.