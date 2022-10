India recorded 2,139 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (October 12), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,63,406. The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 26,292, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 27,374.