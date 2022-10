In a veiled attack on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who recently tweeted in support of veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s candidacy, rival contender Shashi Tharoor said no party office-bearer is allowed to campaign for any candidate running for the top post in the party.

“There are clear instructions that no party office-bearer, Chief Minister or Pradesh Congress Committee chief should support or campaign for any candidate,” Tharoor said at the party office in Bhopal.