Rain in several parts of city

Wednesday afternoon witnessed sudden downpour in several parts of the city. Area including Guindy, Nanganallur, Pallavaram, Chrompet, Saidapet, Perambur, Kellys saw rains.

Traffic-jams and power cuts are reported in many localities. Shops selling raincoats and umbrellas surfaced.

Those who put up shops to sell crackers and Deepavali shoppers were put in a spot of bother. MET officials say intermittent showers are predicted for next 48 hours in the city. The sudden shower brought respite from heat.