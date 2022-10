State BJP chief K Annamalai today sought to know why the state police did not put under its surveillance the suspect who died in the October 23 incident despite inputs from a special unit as early as July this year.

State DGP Sylendra Babu and ADGP (Intelligence) Davidson Devasirvatham should take the blame for “intelligence failure” and asserted that the BJP will continue to raise questions on the incident as a “constructive Opposition party.”