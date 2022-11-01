Chennai rains: Corporation officials on ground

Chennai has been receiving heavy rains since last night leading to inundation in parts of the city and nearby areas.

Suburbs witnessed waterlogging, resulting in traffic congestion and slow movement of vehicles.

Greater Chennai Corporation authorities inspected several areas and said that there was no rainwater stagnation in localities including KK Nagar-Rajamannar Salai, and subways like Ganesapuram in view of preparatory measures and storm water drain work.

Flood monitoring cameras have been installed by authorities in localities vulnerable to flooding.

The storm-water drain infrastructure improvement work is completed in some areas and it is continuing in other parts of the city.