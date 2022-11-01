Red Hills receives max rainfall

Due to NorthEast monsoon, Chennai has been receiving incessant rains. During the last 24 hours, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Redhills at 13 cm, and Puzhal 12 cm. In Chennai, the rainfall recorded from October 1 – November 1 was 20 cm, against 28 cm of rainfall, which has to prevail over Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and the adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal.

Due to the atmospheric downward circulation prevailing over the parts of Tamil Nadu and south-west Bay of Bengal adjacent to northern Sri Lanka, they add.