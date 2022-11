IT sleuths are conducting raids at various texile showrooms across few districts in Tamilnadu.

Special team of IT officials are conducting raids since this morning. The shops in Cuddalore, Villupuram, Karur and Selm are raised. The officers are conducting raids at half-a-dozen shops in these shops following complaints of tax evasion.

Siva Textiles in Karur, Devi Textiles in Cuddalore, Mahalakshmi Plaza in Villupuram, are among those under IT scanner.