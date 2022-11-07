Political revenge thriller ‘Country Mafia’ to stream from Nov 18

Director Shashank Raai’s upcoming political revenge thriller web series, ‘Country Mafia’, will start streaming from November 18, its makers have now announced.The web series, which is to premiere on the OTT platform, ZEE5, will feature Ravi Kishan, Soundarya Sharma, Anshumaan Pushkar, Anita Raaj and Satish Kaushik among others.’Country Mafia’ is a seven-part series that will be free to stream from November 18 only on ZEE5.A political revenge thriller, ‘Country Mafia’ is about Ajay (Anshumaan Pushkar) and Nannu (Soundarya Sharma) who were studying abroad to become IAS officers.However, circumstances force them to change the course of their lives and embark on a revenge spree against the biggest liquor baron of Bihar, Babban Rai (Ravi Kishan).