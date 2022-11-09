Pakistan enters T20 WC finals, beats Kiwis

In the T20WC semifinals, Pakistan restricted New Zealand to a total of 152/4 after which Babar and Rizwan’s sensational 105-run opening stand knocked out Kiwis.

Pak skipper Babar Azam said, ‘Thanks to the crowd. We feel like we’re playing at home. Got a good start with the first 6 overs with the ball. Later on the ball didn’t come on well. Fast bowlers finished well. We planned before going that we’ll utilise the powerplay. He’s a young guy and showing his aggression (Haris). He’s playing very well. We’re going to enjoy this moment. But at the same time have focus on the final.’