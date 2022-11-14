Rajinikanth has congratulated young director Pradeep Ranganathan, whose recently released film ‘Love Today’, has emerged a superhit.Taking to Twitter to share pictures of Rajinikanth honouring him with a shawl, director Pradeep Ranganathan, who made his debut as an actor with this film, wrote: “What more can I ask for? It was like to be near a sun. So warm. The tight hug, those eyes, the laugh, the style and the love. What a personality.”
“Superstar Rajinikanth saw ‘Love Today’ and wished me. Will never forget the words you said sir.”The film’s producer Archana Kalpathi also thanked Rajinikanth for his appreciation.
Rajini congratulates Love Today director Pradeep
