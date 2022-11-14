Rajini congratulates Love Today director Pradeep

Rajinikanth has congratulated young director Pradeep Ranganathan, whose recently released film ‘Love Today’, has emerged a superhit.Taking to Twitter to share pictures of Rajinikanth honouring him with a shawl, director Pradeep Ranganathan, who made his debut as an actor with this film, wrote: “What more can I ask for? It was like to be near a sun. So warm. The tight hug, those eyes, the laugh, the style and the love. What a personality.”

“Superstar Rajinikanth saw ‘Love Today’ and wished me. Will never forget the words you said sir.”The film’s producer Archana Kalpathi also thanked Rajinikanth for his appreciation.